GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

