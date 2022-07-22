GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 2,116 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.3 %

APD opened at $234.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

