GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $12,364,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 142,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

CAT stock opened at $180.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

