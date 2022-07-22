GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $12.62 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,621,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 7.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $244.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

