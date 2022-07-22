GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $685,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 16.0% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $70.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

