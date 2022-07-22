GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $902,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8,388.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,943,000 after acquiring an additional 147,640 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 146,912 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,888,000 after acquiring an additional 107,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $542.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $509.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.63. The stock has a market cap of $222.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 38.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($479.80) to €525.00 ($530.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($774.75) to €630.00 ($636.36) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

