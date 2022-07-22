GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $940,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $184.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

