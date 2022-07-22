GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $15,314,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Medtronic by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 71,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.