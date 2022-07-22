GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF accounts for about 1.5% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC owned about 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RTM opened at $160.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $149.13 and a 12 month high of $192.32.

