Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gold Resource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:GORO opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $138.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource ( NYSE:GORO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.