Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company.
Gold Resource Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:GORO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 624,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,551. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.63. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.
Gold Resource Company Profile
Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Resource (GORO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.