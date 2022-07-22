Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GORO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 624,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,551. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.63. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource ( NYSE:GORO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts expect that Gold Resource will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.