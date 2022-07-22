Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Goldbank Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Goldbank Mining

(Get Rating)

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims located in the Klondike region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldbank Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldbank Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.