Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives GBX 356.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 356.83 ($4.27).

Several brokerages recently commented on GRI. Barclays dropped their price target on Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.47) to GBX 272 ($3.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.66) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.42) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.41) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Activity

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($354.81).

Grainger Stock Up 1.6 %

Grainger Cuts Dividend

Shares of GRI opened at GBX 295.20 ($3.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 5.19. Grainger has a one year low of GBX 259.80 ($3.11) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,383.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 293.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 293.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a GBX 2.08 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

