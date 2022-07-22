Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,060 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 122.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of NUE opened at $128.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.34. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 33.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

