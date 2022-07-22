Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,572 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Neogen worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Neogen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Neogen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.63. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEOG. Piper Sandler began coverage on Neogen in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

