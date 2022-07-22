Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 41,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DD stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

