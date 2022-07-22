Granite Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 396,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Allbirds as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIRD. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $18,398,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $13,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Stock Performance

BIRD stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. Allbirds, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Insider Activity

In other Allbirds news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Articles

