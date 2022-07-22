Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 12,140 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $236.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

