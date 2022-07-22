Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 58,549 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,549 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,854,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after purchasing an additional 777,259 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Price Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average is $93.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.