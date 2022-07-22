Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 9.90 and last traded at 9.93. 122,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 115,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.30.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of 9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of 16.40.

