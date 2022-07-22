Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRBK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 472,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 372,926 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,916,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 216.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 418,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 285,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $393.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.82 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GRBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

