GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTFGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GreenFirst Forest Products stock opened at 1.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 1.34. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 12 month low of 1.09 and a 12 month high of 2.62.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

