Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) versus Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT – Get Rating) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Greenkraft has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lightning eMotors $20.99 million 13.07 -$100.77 million ($1.32) -2.75

This table compares Greenkraft and Lightning eMotors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Greenkraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lightning eMotors.

Profitability

This table compares Greenkraft and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A Lightning eMotors -385.50% -332.46% -30.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Greenkraft and Lightning eMotors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67

Lightning eMotors has a consensus target price of $8.88, suggesting a potential upside of 144.49%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Greenkraft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenkraft



Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Lightning eMotors



Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

