Grimm Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,692.19 (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Grimm has a market cap of $17,692.19 and approximately $36.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Grimm has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00052151 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000759 BTC.
- FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000154 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- 0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Grimm Coin Profile
Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com.
Buying and Selling Grimm
