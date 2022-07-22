Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.67.

PAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 1.7 %

PAC stock opened at $137.06 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $106.15 and a twelve month high of $167.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.49 and a 200 day moving average of $143.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $3.1502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 84,779 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.