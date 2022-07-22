Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) were up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 45,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 643,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Santander raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3602 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 779,545 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 548,798 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,209,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 544,390 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at $3,864,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at $4,323,000. 8.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

