Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, July 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This is an increase from Gryphon Capital Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.0076.
Gryphon Capital Income Trust Price Performance
Gryphon Capital Income Trust Company Profile
Gannett Co, Inc is a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with its Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services.
See Also
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.