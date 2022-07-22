GSK (LON:GSK) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,975 ($23.61) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($20.92) price objective on GSK in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.10) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($20.92) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.52) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,820.77 ($21.77).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,753.08 ($20.96) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1,729.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,736.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,681.45. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,703.50 ($20.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.26).

GSK Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at GSK

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.22) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,079.22).

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.