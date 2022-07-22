Guggenheim Trims GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price to $13.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GDRX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GoodRx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.39.

GoodRx Price Performance

GoodRx stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -177.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.64. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in GoodRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in GoodRx by 275.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

