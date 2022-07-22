Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 10,129 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after acquiring an additional 736,936 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

