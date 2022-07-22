Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 10,661 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. DXC Technology makes up approximately 1.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $17,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 47,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,031,000 after buying an additional 2,253,875 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

