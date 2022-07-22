Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTS. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.31 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading

