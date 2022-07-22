Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

