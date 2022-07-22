Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 299.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jabil Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of JBL opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

