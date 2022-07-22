Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,530 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,593.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $99.69 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.11.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.85.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

