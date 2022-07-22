Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 577 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after buying an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $148,957,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,454,000 after buying an additional 1,216,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87. The firm has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

