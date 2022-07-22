Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 860 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in IDEX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IDEX from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.09.

IDEX Trading Up 0.4 %

IEX stock opened at $193.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.32 and a 200-day moving average of $194.27.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

