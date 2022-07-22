GXChain (GXC) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $40.81 million and $3,545.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000295 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000186 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

