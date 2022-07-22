GYEN Price Reaches $0.0073 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. GYEN has a total market cap of $19.91 million and $59,056.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015826 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001795 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032763 BTC.
GYEN Coin Profile
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
Buying and Selling GYEN
