Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $33.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.59.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 3.8 %

Halliburton stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.