Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 40 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,402,000 after purchasing an additional 133,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,223,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $316.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.29. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

