Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 48 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.20.

NYSE LAD opened at $271.40 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.56 and a 52 week high of $387.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.01.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.92%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

