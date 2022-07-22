Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $216.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

