Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of IVV opened at $400.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
