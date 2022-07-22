Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BBY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

