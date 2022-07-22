Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $125.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.26.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. CL King increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

