Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Invests $383,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,213 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.53.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

