Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,242,000. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Intel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 763,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $39,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 42,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 141,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $40.61 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.28.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.