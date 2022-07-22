Hamster (HAM) Achieves Market Cap of $4.44 Million

Hamster (HAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $66,202.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015892 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001742 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00032619 BTC.
Hamster Profile
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
