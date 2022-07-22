Hamster (HAM) Achieves Market Cap of $4.44 Million

Hamster (HAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $66,202.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015892 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00032619 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

