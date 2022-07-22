Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.
Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 399,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
