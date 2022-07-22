Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 399,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

